The Growth Strategy for Eastbourne’s Local Plan lists 28 key development sites including Eastbourne College sites and University of Brighton sites.

The Local Plan will guide the type, amount and location of developments in Eastbourne until 2039. This ongoing public consultation – open until January 20 – focuses on housing and employment growth and aims to get opinions from residents.

Once the Local Plan is finished, it will be subject to future public consultation later this year. Following this the plan will be submitted to government to start the examination process, and it is anticipated that the Local Plan will finally be adopted in late 2024.

An Infrastructure Delivery Plan is being prepared alongside the Local Plan which deals with the topics of transport, healthcare, education, flood defences, sewerage, and water supply.

Eastbourne's Local Plan: 28 key development sites proposed

A total of 28 key development sites have been identified:

Land adjacent to the Enterprise Centre and Railway Station - 5,000sqm of retail space, 3,000sqm extension to the Enterprise Centre, and around 192 homes

Junction Road Car Park - 80 homes

Former Debenhams site, 152-170 Terminus Road - 120 homes, 1,000sqm of retail and leisure space

Former TJ Hughes site, 177-187 Terminus Road - 65 homes, 700sqm of retail space

Former Law Courts, Old Orchard Road - 35 homes

Former Police Station, Grove Road - 50 homes

56 Langney Road - 47 homes

Bedfordwell Road Depot - 100 homes, conversion of existing listed Pump House building to residential and commercial use

Land at Tutts Barn Lane - 270 homes

Fisherman's Green - 80 homes

East Sussex College site, Cross Levels Way - 200-275 homes

2-4 Moy Avenue – 72 homes

ESK, Courtlands Road - 136 homes, 300sqm of commercial space

Dairy Crest, Waterworks Road - 60 homes

Land at Southbourne - 30,000sqm of industrial and warehouse space, 85 homes

Former Gas Works, Finmere Road - 10,000sqm of industrial and warehouse space

Land off Pevensey Bay Road - 375 homes

Land at East Langney Levels - 212 homes

Wood's Cottages, Swanley Close – 51 homes

Land North East of St Anthony's Hill - 35 homes

Sovereign Harbour Site 6 - 10,000sqm of office floorspace

Sovereign Harbour Site 7a - 40 residential units

Former Moira House School, Upper Carlisle Road - 52 homes

Eastbourne College sites:

Eastbourne College Incorporated is looking at the potential disposal of some outlying sites in order to fund the development of new educational facilities.

Summerdown Field, Compton Drive - 35 homes

New Field, Upper Carlisle Road - 35 homes

University of Brighton sites:

The University of Brighton have confirmed their intention to relocate their Eastbourne facilities to Brighton, meaning that their current locations may become available for redevelopment. Full story here.

Welkin site, Carlisle Road - 113 homes

Hillbrow site, Denton Road - 25 homes, whilst also retaining the existing sports centre and facilities

Aldro and Queenswood sites, Darley Road - 211 homes

The consultation period is open until January 20. Comment on the plans here or go to a drop-in event:

Friday (January 13) at The Gather space in the Beacon Shopping Centre, 10am to 4pm

Tuesday (January 17) at Eastbourne Town Hall, 1pm to 7pm