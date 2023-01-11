Eastbourne's Local Plan: 28 key development sites proposed

The Local Plan will guide the type, amount and location of developments in Eastbourne until 2039. This ongoing public consultation – open until January 20 – focuses on housing and employment growth and aims to get opinions from residents.
Once the Local Plan is finished, it will be subject to future public consultation later this year. Following this the plan will be submitted to government to start the examination process, and it is anticipated that the Local Plan will finally be adopted in late 2024.
An Infrastructure Delivery Plan is being prepared alongside the Local Plan which deals with the topics of transport, healthcare, education, flood defences, sewerage, and water supply.
A total of 28 key development sites have been identified:
Land adjacent to the Enterprise Centre and Railway Station - 5,000sqm of retail space, 3,000sqm extension to the Enterprise Centre, and around 192 homes
Junction Road Car Park - 80 homes
Former Debenhams site, 152-170 Terminus Road - 120 homes, 1,000sqm of retail and leisure space
Former TJ Hughes site, 177-187 Terminus Road - 65 homes, 700sqm of retail space
Former Law Courts, Old Orchard Road - 35 homes
Former Police Station, Grove Road - 50 homes
56 Langney Road - 47 homes
Bedfordwell Road Depot - 100 homes, conversion of existing listed Pump House building to residential and commercial use
Land at Tutts Barn Lane - 270 homes
Fisherman's Green - 80 homes
East Sussex College site, Cross Levels Way - 200-275 homes
2-4 Moy Avenue – 72 homes
ESK, Courtlands Road - 136 homes, 300sqm of commercial space
Dairy Crest, Waterworks Road - 60 homes
Land at Southbourne - 30,000sqm of industrial and warehouse space, 85 homes
Former Gas Works, Finmere Road - 10,000sqm of industrial and warehouse space
Land off Pevensey Bay Road - 375 homes
Land at East Langney Levels - 212 homes
Wood's Cottages, Swanley Close – 51 homes
Land North East of St Anthony's Hill - 35 homes
Sovereign Harbour Site 6 - 10,000sqm of office floorspace
Sovereign Harbour Site 7a - 40 residential units
Former Moira House School, Upper Carlisle Road - 52 homes
Eastbourne College sites:
Eastbourne College Incorporated is looking at the potential disposal of some outlying sites in order to fund the development of new educational facilities.
Summerdown Field, Compton Drive - 35 homes
New Field, Upper Carlisle Road - 35 homes
University of Brighton sites:
The University of Brighton have confirmed their intention to relocate their Eastbourne facilities to Brighton, meaning that their current locations may become available for redevelopment. Full story here.
Welkin site, Carlisle Road - 113 homes
Hillbrow site, Denton Road - 25 homes, whilst also retaining the existing sports centre and facilities
Aldro and Queenswood sites, Darley Road - 211 homes
The consultation period is open until January 20. Comment on the plans here or go to a drop-in event:
Friday (January 13) at The Gather space in the Beacon Shopping Centre, 10am to 4pm
Tuesday (January 17) at Eastbourne Town Hall, 1pm to 7pm