Eastbourne’s Motcombe Pool closed in 2020 and here’s an update from Eastbourne Borough Council about what’s happening.

What’s happened with Motcombe Pool so far?

Early 2020 - Pool closes due to covid restrictions. A number of maintenance issues are raised.

March 2021 - Investigations done to evaluate the significant repairs required.

Eastbourne’s Motcombe Pool: January 2023 update

September 2021 - EBC confirms the pool will not be sold.

March 2022 - Councillors agree up to £200,000 of match-funding will be made available.

April 2022 - EBC says it will cost more than £1m to restore the pool. Open day held by EBC. Motcombe Pool Community Interest Company (CIC) created. EBC registers the pool as an Asset of Community Value.

September 2022 - Intrusive survey commissioned.

What now?

According to EBC, Motcombe Pool CIC volunteers have been working on proposals that aim to establish a forward-looking and sustainable future for the buildings and the pool. Plans are now being explored to enable part of the building to be reopened as a community space.

Now the results are in from the intrusive survey, the CIC is working with EBC to analyse and fully understand the implications for repairs and funding. Once these costs are finalised this will enable the first expression of interest for funding to be submitted.

The project has also been selected as one of only five nationwide, to be included in a carbon emission reduction case study, working with Brighton & Hove Energy Services Cooperative (BHESCo). The study is looking to establish the optimum sustainable energy potential of the pool facility and results are due in March. This could reveal more sustainable options for the pool and its ongoing running costs.

The CIC is also working in collaboration with East Sussex College Group to record the social history of the pool with college students.

Helen Nichols, chair of the Motcombe CIC, said: “We are hopeful that the space for our new venture will be opened this summer, providing a usable space for our committee and the Friends of Motcombe Pool to come along and share our journey. I personally am very committed to providing the best sustainable future for our historic pool, and am thrilled to have been chosen by BHESCo for the study and I eagerly await the results of the study.”

