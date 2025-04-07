Easter cheer and community spirit at Golden Angels Lunch

By Natasha Lane
Contributor
Published 7th Apr 2025, 13:55 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 14:38 BST
On Saturday 5th April, Guardian Angel Carers Chichester welcomed members of the community to a joyful Easter-themed Golden Angels Lunch, celebrating togetherness, kindness, and the spirit of giving.

Held as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting and uplifting our local community, the event brought together guests for an afternoon of good food, music, and heartfelt connection. Attendees were treated to a delicious lunch, with meat generously supplied by Jordan Butchers, Bognor. The atmosphere was made even more special with a live performance by Sara Chamberlain, a talented member of our Fareham branch, whose beautiful singing brought smiles to every face.

Each guest left with a lovingly prepared Easter basket gift, filled with chocolate eggs and sweet treats – a small gesture of appreciation and seasonal cheer. Tables were adorned with daffodils in elegant vases, kindly lent to us by Fox Red Flowers, adding a touch of springtime beauty to the celebration.

This event would not have been possible without the dedication and enthusiasm of our Care Delivery Team, our compassionate CareAngels, and the wonderful little helpers who gave their time and energy to ensure the day ran smoothly. Their efforts truly brought our values of kindness and community to life.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved, and especially to our local partners Jordan Butchers and Fox Red Flowers, whose generous contributions helped make the day such a success.

