EasyJet celebrates flying 250 million passengers from London Gatwick Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

EasyJet, London Gatwick’s largest airline and the largest base in its network, is celebrating carrying 250 million passengers to and from the airport since it started flying there on December 16, 1999 with it’s first flight to Geneva before opening its own base in 2002.

To mark the occasion, the airline surprised Amy Lovegrove and Richard Hansen, from Crawley, and flying from Gatwick to Rhodes, with free easyJet return flights.

EasyJet now operates 68 aircraft from the airport which is its largest base in its network and carries almost 20 million passengers a year on 102 routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last year easyJet has introduced new routes to four destinations from London Gatwick including to Calvi in France, the Greek Island of Skiathos, Akureyri in Iceland and Salerno on Italy’s Amalfi coast. The new connections to some unique and exciting destinations offer customers even more choice and flexibility for their holidays this year.

EasyJet passengers Richard Hansen and Amy Lovegrove celebrate being the 250 millionth passengers at Gatwick airport today. From left: Louise Clancy, Aaron Byrne, Hugh McConnellogue, easyJet head of Gatwick, winners Richard Hansen and Amy Lovegrove with Mark Johnston, chief operating officer of Gatwick, Alison Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, and Matt Dipper.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager said: “We are so proud to be in London Gatwick marking a key milestone as we celebrate flying 250 million passengers to and from the airport.

“Our first flights from the airport took off for the first time almost 25 years ago and since then we’ve been committed to Gatwick in providing great value fares and convenient connections for our customers from across the South East whether they’re travelling for business or leisure.”

Mark Johnston, chief operating officer, London Gatwick, said: “It is fantastic to see easyJet reach such a momentous milestone at London Gatwick after many successful years of operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“EasyJet’s presence at London Gatwick is significant and we will continue working collaboratively with them to further grow a diverse choice of routes and deliver a great airport experience to passengers.”

The airline launched its first services from London Gatwick in December 1999 starting with a new route to Geneva which continues to be one of easyJet most popular destinations from the airport alongside Amsterdam, Paris, Milan and Faro.