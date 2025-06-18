easyJet launches a new route from Southampton Airport
The brand new twice-weekly route to Barcelona will start on 27th October 2025 and operate on Mondays and Fridays so customers can enjoy a brilliant city break away, filled with beach time, world-class architecture, Mediterranean cuisine, and a vibrant culture.
easyJet holidays offers a wide selection of city break packages to Barcelona for the winter 2025 season.
All packages include flights and hotel, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.
Flights on easyJet’s new route from Southampton to Barcelona are on sale today and available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app starting from £32.99*
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We are delighted to be adding a new route from Southampton to Barcelona, providing greater direct connectivity for our customers in the South whilst offering great value for money and always aiming to make travel easy.”
Chris Tibbett, Aero Director, AGS Airports, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome this exciting new route to Barcelona from Southampton with easyJet. This announcement further solidifies easyJet's commitment to the region with the introduction of its ninth destination from the airport. It’s wonderful news for our passengers to be able to offer them even more choice for year-round travel to one of Europe’s most vibrant cities direct from their local airport. We look forward to seeing this route take off this winter."
easyJet currently serves Alicante, Amsterdam, Belfast International, Faro, Geneva, Glasgow, Malaga and Paris Orly from Southampton.