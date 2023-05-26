EasyJet launches new route from Gatwick Airport to Iceland destination - how to book

EasyJet has launched a new route from Gatwick Airport to a brand new destination in Iceland.

The airline has announced that it will operate to Akureyri in North Iceland for the first time ever when flights launch from Gatwick Airport twice a week from October 31.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: "We are delighted to be launching even more new routes and holidays from the UK across a fantastic range of destinations which provides even more choice and variety for our customers this winter, including flights and holidays to Akureyri in North Iceland for the very first time, with a unique route from the UK."

Seats are now available on easyJet.com and via the mobile app meaning customers can book early to get the best fares, from £26.99.

EasyJet has launched a new route from Gatwick Airport to a brand new destination in Iceland. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images