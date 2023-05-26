Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

EasyJet launches new route from Gatwick Airport to Iceland destination - how to book

EasyJet has launched a new route from Gatwick Airport to a brand new destination in Iceland.
By Matt Pole
Published 26th May 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:03 BST

The airline has announced that it will operate to Akureyri in North Iceland for the first time ever when flights launch from Gatwick Airport twice a week from October 31.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: "We are delighted to be launching even more new routes and holidays from the UK across a fantastic range of destinations which provides even more choice and variety for our customers this winter, including flights and holidays to Akureyri in North Iceland for the very first time, with a unique route from the UK."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seats are now available on easyJet.com and via the mobile app meaning customers can book early to get the best fares, from £26.99.

Most Popular
EasyJet has launched a new route from Gatwick Airport to a brand new destination in Iceland. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty ImagesEasyJet has launched a new route from Gatwick Airport to a brand new destination in Iceland. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images
EasyJet has launched a new route from Gatwick Airport to a brand new destination in Iceland. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

To accompany this announcement, easyJet holidays is offering city break packages on the brand new routes, starting from £199, packages include 23kg luggage, flights and hotel.

Related topics:Gatwick AirportEasyJet