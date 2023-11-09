easyJet's renowned Fearless Flyer course set to return to London Gatwick Airport

EasyJet is bringing its Fearless Flyer course back to Gatwick to help nervous flyers take control and overcome their fears.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The course is still available to book this week, with the experience flight taking off from Gatwick Airport on Sunday (November 12).

Since 2012 more than 11,000 phobics have taken to the skies after successfully completing the Fearless Flyer course, with the programme achieving over 95% success rate and in March this year, easyJet celebrated its 150th course milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fearless Flyer continues to be one of the best-priced aerophobia courses in the UK, starting at just £89 per person. Featuring a virtual element of the programme that was introduced last year, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer course is divided into three main parts:

EasyJet is bringing its Fearless Flyer course back to Gatwick to help nervous flyers take control and overcome their fears. Picture by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

– A virtual ground course, where top phobia expert Lawrence Leyton and a senior easyJet captain will explain the unfamiliar sounds and sensations customers feel onboard an aircraft and teach them a unique set of mind techniques to manage their nerves. This session lasts approximately two and a half hours.

– A pre-flight one-hour ‘Meet the Team’ online Zoom session, where participants will be walked through the airport experience and what to expect. There will also be a participant Q&A session where phobia expert Lawrence Leyton and an easyJet pilot will answer any last-minute questions.

– And lastly, a special one-hour experience flight from the course airport, where customers put their new skills to the test whilst listening to a live commentary of the flight from the Fearless Flyer team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A limited number of spaces are still available to book at fearlessflyer.easyjet.com.

Captain Chris Foster, Fearless Flyer lead pilot at easyJet, said: “We’re delighted to have relaunched our renowned Fearless Flyer course at Glasgow.

“The course is suitable for anyone who is a nervous flyer, whether they experience slight anxiety or whether they have never flown before and with a success rate of more than 95%, we would encourage anyone wishing to overcome their fear to take part.”

Mark Wein, easyJet’s Fearless Flyer course director, added: “Around one in six people have a fear of flying, stopping many from travelling abroad on holiday, visiting friends and family or even flying for work, so why wait to join so many who have already overcome their fears through our renowned Fearless Flyer course?