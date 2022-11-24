There will be a week of events taking place all about eco fashion in Eastbourne.

Eco Life Eastbourne will feature workshops, classes, repair services, and pop-up shops in the Gather space within The Beacon, starting on Monday (November 28) and finishing on December 4. Seven businesses will be part of the week with the aim of making Eastbourne a more sustainable place to live and give people ideas around how to live in a more eco-friendly way.

It’s been organised by Naida Evans (Naida’s Loves) and Emmy Bastin (Flourish & You). The pair have previously put on Eastbourne’s first Eco Fashion Show at the E-Festival. Naida, a seamstress from Eastbourne, creates new clothing from unwanted textiles – with sewing, thrift, and upcycling at the core of her business. Naida also shares her skills with others so they can make their clothes last longer. Emmy turned her love of vintage/preloved clothing into a business.

The pair are on a mission to help people enjoy fashion in a more eco-friendly and sustainable way. Giving clothes a new home and a second life is just one way they’re helping reduce the impact the clothing industry is having on the planet.

Eco fashion week in Eastbourne (Emmy - blue top / Naida - dark dress)

Also at Eco Life Eastbourne:

Ecohaven (plastic-free home products)

Ruth Woodhams (handmade textiles and repairs)

Fliss Knits (knitted hats and jumpers)

Eco fashion week in Eastbourne - Naida

Sorca Selects (homemade jewellery and repairs)

TEA23 (premium loose teas and craft infusions)

