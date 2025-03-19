Eight-setting day nursery group in Sussex, Surrey and Kent sold to national provider

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has announced the sale of Perfect Start Day Nurseries, a well-established eight-setting children’s day nursery group located across Sussex, Surrey and Kent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perfect Start was founded by Paul Clarke, Michelle Richardson, and Paul Evans in 2018. It comprises eight exceptional children’s day nurseries that offer beautiful, first-class environments for up to a total of 733 children. Boasting a most impressive growing annual fee income of circa £14 million with exceptional profits to match, this leasehold group would be a great addition to any expanding childcare provider.

The settings sit in super-prime locations in Burgess Hill, Cobham, Farnham, Haywards Heath, Horsham, Sevenoaks, Walton-on-Thames, and Weybridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a sales process with Nick Brown at Christie & Co, the group has been sold to Kids Planet Day Nurseries which now has over 233 settings across the UK.

Perfect Start Nursery in Haywards Heath

Paul Clarke, Michelle Richardson and Paul Evans, former owners of Perfect Start, comment, “We are all delighted to have found the perfect home for our group with Kids Planet. We are very proud of what we have achieved with the team, and this is an excellent opportunity for Kids Planet to get a foothold into these ideal locations. We would like to wish them, the parents, the children, and all the staff the very best for the next step on this exciting journey.”

Clare Roberts, CEO at Kids Planet Day Nurseries, comments, “We are excited to welcome Perfect Start into the Kids Planet family, and take our first step into the home counties. Perfect Start is a group of eight fantastic settings operating from thoughtfully converted premises. We look forward to supporting the teams in providing the highest quality of childcare to their local communities. A warm welcome to all of the team, children and families.”

Nick Brown, Director & Head of Brokerage – Childcare & Education at Christie & Co, comments, “This is a fantastic deal on two fronts. Firstly, in 2016, I had the pleasure of dealing with Paul, Michelle and Paul Evans when we sold the Positive Steps Nursery Group which, at the time, was a market-setting deal. Since then, they have created another fantastic group of settings in superb, highly sought-after locations. My colleague, Sophie Willcox, and I are delighted to have advised and brokered the sale of Perfect Start to Kids Planet which will be their first notable venture into the South of the UK, and marks a milestone for them, creating further growth opportunities to springboard from.”

Perfect Start was sold for an undisclosed price.