Elf on the Shelf stunt thrills customers at Rustington shop and raises hundreds for West Sussex charity

​​Staff at The Original Factory Shop in Rustington took Elf on the Shelf to a whole new level with a festive day of fundraising hosted by comedian Danny Miles in support of West Sussex charity Wadars animal rescue.

The store had fun on Saturday with Staff on the Shelf, putting a unique spin on the popular elf concept. Store manager Louise Miles was put on the shelf and funds were raised for the Ferring-based charity as customers helped to rescue her from the naughty elves.

The fun day included a tombola, cake sale and several elves on the loose in store. Louise said: “We had an amazing day. We had raised £400 for Wadars.” All money raised will help provide care for the hundreds of pets needing new homes and thousands of wildlife casualties that the charity rescues every year.

Jenny Freeman, Wadars fundraising manager, said: “The team at The Original Factory Shop Rustington have been a fantastic support to Wadars and we are so grateful for their brilliant fundraising.”

