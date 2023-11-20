Embracing a legacy: Bennett Oakley Solicitors celebrates a year of employee ownership

Last year Bennett Oakley became the first law firm in Sussex to lead on this new business venture. This remarkable journey not only symbolises a commitment to the future but also exemplifies the power of unity, dedication, and a collective vision.

In an inspiring tale of empowerment and shared success, Bennett Oakley Solicitors marks a significant milestone as it celebrates its first anniversary under employee ownership.

Employee ownership is one of the fastest growing business succession solutions in the UK, where there are now more than 1,000 employee-owned businesses, with the sector more than doubling in the past three years.

Samuel Cash (right), Sarah Rowland (centre), James Leighton (left)

A Vision Realized: From Founders to Employee Owners

Founded on principles of integrity and client satisfaction, Bennett Oakley Solicitors has long been a cornerstone of legal expertise in our community. A year ago, the firm took a bold step by transitioning into an employee-owned model, placing the power directly in the hands of those who have contributed significantly to its success – the employees.

This transformative move was not just a change in ownership structure; it was a manifestation of the belief that the people who work diligently day in and day out should have a stake in the very entity they help thrive. This shift towards employee ownership ensures that the values, ethics, and dedication that have defined Bennett Oakley Solicitors remain steadfast, if not stronger, with each passing day.

The Essence of Employee Ownership: Empowerment and Collaboration

Bennett Oakley Solicitors

Under the employee ownership scheme, every staff member at Bennett Oakley Solicitors became a shareholder, fostering a culture of collaboration, shared responsibility, and mutual respect. This unique setup has empowered employees at every level, encouraging them to take initiative, make decisions, and actively contribute to the firm's growth.

The impact of this approach has been nothing short of remarkable. With a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper understanding of the firm's objectives, employees have embraced their roles as not just workers but as custodians of Bennett Oakley Solicitors' legacy. This sense of ownership has translated into enhanced client experiences, innovative solutions, and an overall boost in the firm's reputation.

Celebrating Achievements and Looking Ahead: A Bright Future Awaits

As Bennett Oakley Solicitors marks this first anniversary of employee ownership, it is crucial to acknowledge the collective achievements of the past year. The firm's commitment to excellence, driven by its dedicated employee-owners, has resulted in numerous successes, satisfied clients, and a strengthened position in the legal landscape.

A Heartfelt Appreciation: Acknowledging the Employees

No celebration of Bennett Oakley Solicitors' anniversary in the realm of employee ownership would be complete without acknowledging the hard work, dedication, and passion of its employees. Their unwavering commitment to the firm's values and their relentless pursuit of excellence have been the driving force behind this incredible journey.

As the firm takes pride in its employee-owned status, it is essential to recognize the role of each employee-owner. Their contributions, both big and small, have woven a tapestry of success that not only defines the present but also paves the way for a prosperous future.

The Legacy Continues …

Bennett Oakley Solicitors' first year under employee ownership is not just a milestone; it is a testament to the enduring spirit of collaboration and determination. This anniversary serves as a beacon, illuminating the path toward a future where every employee is not just a part of a team but an essential architect of the firm's success story.

CEO at Bennett Oakley, Sarah Rowland, said: "Becoming 100% employee owned has been a great move for our business. It has provided us with an opportunity to lead on an empowering initiative that remains almost unseen within the legal industry. Law firms tend to be very hierarchical with profits being shared among partners and everyone else having very little input into the operations or strategy of the business. Moving to employee ownership means that our people are not just employees; we are all champions with a shared vision. Together, we will continue to navigate challenges, explore new horizons, and uphold the firm's legacy of integrity and professionalism."

