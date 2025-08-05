Emirates to add fourth daily flight between Dubai and London Gatwick

Emirates is set to introduce a fourth daily flight between Dubai and London Gatwick.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flight EK069/070 will be operated by the airline’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A350, offering customers the opportunity to experience its latest generation interiors, including Business Class and Premium Economy.

The fourth flight to London Gatwick, which starts from from February 8, 2026, brings the airline's total London services to 12 flights across three airports, offering customers more departure time choices and greater flexibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emirates flight EK069 will depart Dubai at 5.05pm, arriving in London Gatwick at 8.50pm. The return flight, EK070, departs London Gatwick at 11.55pm and lands in Dubai at 11am.

Emirates, the world’s leading airline, is expanding its UK operations with the launch of a fourth daily flight between Dubai and London Gatwick. Picture by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images

The new service’s unique timing as the last flight of the day between Dubai and London in both directions caters to customers traveling directly between the two cities.

For those traveling to Dubai, the service provides the ideal arrival time for customers to check-in to their hotels and get a head start on their Dubai activities.

Customers departing Dubai on the flight can make the most of their time in the city – finishing business meetings, enjoying extended shopping, or completing last-minute activities – before taking the evening flight to London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operated by an A350-900 aircraft in a three-class configuration, Emirates’ new service EK069/070 will offer customers 32 lie-flat Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 28 Premium Economy seats, and 238 Economy Class seats.

In addition to Emirates’ signature next-generation products and award-winning service, customers can look forward to cutting-edge tech touches like wireless charging in Business Class, electric window blinds with the Emirates Ghaf tree motif when closed in premium classes, digital inflight menus on ice screens, and more.

Gatwick is set to become the second UK destination to receive Emirates’ new A350 aircraft after Edinburgh.

The new fourth daily flight will also expand Emirates’ UK operations to 140 weekly flights to eight key gateways: London Gatwick, London Heathrow, London Stansted, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Edinburgh – operated with a mix of A350s, A380s and Boeing 777s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London will join a growing list of global cities served by Emirates’ newest aircraft, including Lyon, Bologna, Dammam, Mumbai, Edinburgh, Bahrain, Colombo, Kuwait, Muscat, Tunis, Amman, Istanbul and Ahmedabad.

Customers can book tickets on emirates.com, or visit the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, Emirates contact centre, or via travel agents.