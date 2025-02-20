Emirates to hold cabin crew recruitment days at London Gatwick and Heathrow
The Dubai-based airline will be hosting a cabin crew recruitment open days at 9am on Monday, February 24 for Gatwick and Friday, February 28 for Heathrow.
Successful applicants will join Emirates’ 23,300-strong cabin crew team, which includes more than 1,200 from the UK, and have the opportunity to travel the world, working across a network of over 140 destinations on six continents.
Emirates offers exceptional career opportunities with outstanding training facilities and a broad range of professional development programs.
The airline’s cabin crew enjoy a cosmopolitan lifestyle in vibrant Dubai, a city home to over 200 nationalities and renowned for its world-class hospitality, leisure, and safety.
Emirates’ cabin crew receive a competitive, tax-free salary with flying pay and eligibility for profit share.
They are provided with furnished company accommodation and transport to and from work.
Comprehensive medical, life, and dental insurance coverage is also included, along with hotel stays and covered layover expenses.
Crew members enjoy concessional travel benefits for themselves, their families, and friends, as well as access to exclusive discounts through the Emirates FACE and Platinum cards.
The airline is welcoming applications from fresh graduates with internships or part-time job experience, candidates with at least one year of hospitality or customer service experience, and individuals passionate about travel and delivering world-class service. Click here for the full eligibility criteria.
How to apply
Applicants keen to launch their careers with Emirates can simply walk in with an updated CV in English and a recent photograph.
Pre-registration at www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew is recommended for a smoother experience, though walk-in applicants are also welcome on the day.
The cabin crew recruitment open days will take place:
London Gatwick: Monday, February 24, Sofitel London Gatwick Airport , North Terminal, Crawley, Horley, Gatwick RH6 0PH, United Kingdom
London Heathrow: Friday, February 28, Delta Hotels Heathrow Windsor Ditton Rd, Langley, Slough SL3 8PT, United Kingdom
For aspiring cabin crew, the opportunity to join Emirates is one click or one open day away.
Checkout www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew regularly for more details and open day schedules across the UK.
