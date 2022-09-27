Employers can book a stand at Horsham jobs and skills fair

Employers currently looking for staff, or expecting to be recruiting in the coming months, are encouraged to book a stand at the Horsham District Jobs and Skills Fair on Saturday November 5 10am-2pm at Horsham’s Drill Hall.

The event is always popular with local job-seekers, who come along to meet local employers with vacancies and find out about training opportunities.

To date hundreds of jobseekers have been matched with local jobs as a result of the fair. A key benefit of holding it at Drill Hall is the venue can accommodate up to 40 employers easily – so every job-hunter will likely find something they’re interested in.

Attendees at a previous Jobs and Skills Fair

The fair also offers stands to training providers in order to reach people who are looking for a career-change, or to get back into work after a break. There will be a series of workshops on the day to help give careers advice on job applications, recruitment and more.

Jonathan Chowen, HDC’s Leader and Cabinet Member for the Local Economy, said: “The Jobs and Skills Fair is a great opportunity for businesses to find local staff, and this year’s is even more important given the current challenging time for the jobs market. I encourage any local employer who is recruiting, or who has apprenticeships or training opportunities available, to contact the team and book a stand at the fair.”