Employers can book a stand at Horsham jobs and skills fair
Horsham District Council is organising its next Jobs and Skills Fair and is encouraging all local employers with vacancies to take part.
Employers currently looking for staff, or expecting to be recruiting in the coming months, are encouraged to book a stand at the Horsham District Jobs and Skills Fair on Saturday November 5 10am-2pm at Horsham’s Drill Hall.
The event is always popular with local job-seekers, who come along to meet local employers with vacancies and find out about training opportunities.
To date hundreds of jobseekers have been matched with local jobs as a result of the fair. A key benefit of holding it at Drill Hall is the venue can accommodate up to 40 employers easily – so every job-hunter will likely find something they’re interested in.
The fair also offers stands to training providers in order to reach people who are looking for a career-change, or to get back into work after a break. There will be a series of workshops on the day to help give careers advice on job applications, recruitment and more.
Jonathan Chowen, HDC’s Leader and Cabinet Member for the Local Economy, said: “The Jobs and Skills Fair is a great opportunity for businesses to find local staff, and this year’s is even more important given the current challenging time for the jobs market. I encourage any local employer who is recruiting, or who has apprenticeships or training opportunities available, to contact the team and book a stand at the fair.”
Employers, recruiters and training providers who wish to book a stand should complete the Expression of interest form by Monday October 10 at www.horsham.gov.uk/jobs-and-careers/get-help-to-find-a-job/horsham-district-jobs-and-skills-fair