Employers to pay thousands more in National Insurance from April

Businesses will be forced to pay thousands more a year in National Insurance (NI) for each worker receiving national minimum wage rises.

The cut to NI announced in the Spring Budget and minimum wages rises from April mean young people aged between 16 and 23 will pay less NI but be paid a higher hourly wage.

Companies will be pulled into a ‘fiscal drag’ and pay more in NI contributions and wages for staff on the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage, which rise on April 1.

Changes to wages and National Insurance for Employers

This is because Chancellor Jeremy Hunt did not change the NI contribution percentage of 13.8% or raise the £758 threshold for employers in line with minimum wage rises in the Spring Budget.

Analysis by The Accountancy Partnership found employees working 35 hours per week and receiving the minimum wage for their age group will cost employers up to an additional £2,316 per year from April compared to the 2023/24 tax year.

Businesses can expect to see an increase in the cost of employing someone aged 23 and older go up by £2,112 per year, by £2,604 for ages 21 to 22, an increase of £2,292 for 18- to 20-year-olds and £2,316 for under 18s or apprentices.

When the figures are broken down, the cost of employing someone aged 23 and older will go up by £176 per month, £217 for ages 21 -22 and increase by £191 for 18- to 20-year-olds and £193 for under 18s or apprentices.

From April, employees aged 21 or over will be entitled to the National Living Wage at a new rate of £11.44 an hour, up from £10.42.

The National Minimum Wage will apply to youngsters aged 16 to 17, who will be paid £6.40 per hour, up from £5.28, and those aged 18 to 20 will be paid £8.60, up from £7.49.

Workers will now pay 8% of their taxable salary from April 6, which is down from 12% last year.

The Low Pay Commission estimated there are around 1.6m workers paid at or below the minimum wage in April 2022, which is around 5% of all UK workers.

It is estimated that 45% of all jobs paying at or below the minimum wage are in retail, hospitality and cleaning and maintenance.

But while there may be an NI cut, the threshold for tax payments has not increased and means more will be paid in tax.

This is known as a ‘stealth tax’ or ‘fiscal drag’ and can apply to businesses and workers.

Following the changes made in the Spring Budget, an 18 to 20 year-old earning £16,000 will end up paying £530 more in tax a year on an additional £2,650 of earnings.

The salary group who benefits most from the NI cut are those who earn between £32,000 and £55,000 or more than £131,000.

Workers outside these salary brackets will be paying more in 2024/25 than they would if the chancellor had raised the tax thresholds in the Spring Budget.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has said that if the low tax threshold of £12,750 – the point at which people start paying income tax – had increased with inflation , it would have been set at £15,220 for 2024/25.

This would have given workers an extra £2,650 tax-free each year.

Lee Murphy, managing director of The Accountancy Partnership, said: “The NI cut does not benefit young people who will be getting an hourly pay rise.

“Instead, because the tax thresholds haven’t changed, they will be pulled into the fiscal drag and end up paying more in tax.

“Employers must now pay higher wages and higher NI costs for each employee because the threshold and percentage of NI employer contributions has similarly not changed.

“The additional costs are substantial and will likely dramatically affect the retail and hospitality sectors when both have endured extreme difficulty in recent years.

“There are an estimated 5.5million SMEs in the UK and they are truly the beating heart of British society.

“Their importance to the economy cannot be understated.

“Despite pleas from the hospitality and retail sectors last year, calls for further help these have not been answered.