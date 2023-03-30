An empty shopfront in Southgate could be turned into a Greek restaurant if plans are approved.

Shake-a-delic moved into Cathedral Court at the end of last year, leaving an empty unit in Soughgate.

Now, Bognor Regis-based Greek restaurant Apla Souvlaki, which translates to ‘just a skewer’, has set its sights on the shop.

The company is seeking permission to kit the shop out as a restaurant (23/00542/FUL) and put up some non-illuminated signage (23/00543/ADV).

Southgate, Chichester

If the plans are given the greenlight, the restaurant will serve food and alcohol between 12pm and 11pm everyday except Mondays.

Owners hope to create three full-time and three part-time jobs including a restaurant manager, chef, kitchen and waiter staff and cleaners.

Part of the design and access statement reads: “The proposed internal refurbishment will include alterations to provide the restaurant with improved accommodation including an enlarged kitchen, food and beverage preparation area with a suitable ventilation and extraction system, combined with a restaurant seating area. All WCs will be retained and a new WC will also be provided, provided two separate WCs for customer use.

“The existing lighting and power circuits will be altered to suit the new proposed layout including the emergency lighting system and fire detection system. All new timber studwork, where required will be fire rated to a minimum of 30 minutes and all works will be in accordance with the Building Regulations and Approved Documents. There will be no structural alterations to the property.”

