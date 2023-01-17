The vacant space in Seaside has been vacant for years according to the plans. If Eastbourne Borough Council approves the plans, a two-bed flat would be created on the ground floor.
According to the plans, the ‘unsightly store/yard’ would be removed, the kitchen/living space would look out at Seaside, and the bedrooms looking out at Seabeech Lane.
The plans say there are no restrictions with regards to on-street parking.
Members of the public can comment on the plans until February 9, with a target determination date of March 8 (reference: 230006).