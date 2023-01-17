Edit Account-Sign Out
Empty Eastbourne shop could become a home

A vacant shop in Eastbourne could soon be converted into a flat if plans are given the green light.

By India Wentworth
1 hour ago
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 3:33pm

The vacant space in Seaside has been vacant for years according to the plans. If Eastbourne Borough Council approves the plans, a two-bed flat would be created on the ground floor.

According to the plans, the ‘unsightly store/yard’ would be removed, the kitchen/living space would look out at Seaside, and the bedrooms looking out at Seabeech Lane.

The plans say there are no restrictions with regards to on-street parking.

Empty shop could become a home (photo from Google Maps)
Members of the public can comment on the plans until February 9, with a target determination date of March 8 (reference: 230006).

