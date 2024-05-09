Emsworth-based brand CELF Beauty is named "Best Innovator" at prestigious beauty awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An up-and-coming beauty brand co-founded by an Emsworth-based entrepreneur is reaching new heights with its first award win.

CELF Beauty, an innovative skincare tool that uses micro-vibrations to regenerate collagen in the skin, took home Gold for Best Innovator at the esteemed Get The Gloss Wellness Awards 2024.

CELF was co-founded by Charles Weatherstone, a veteran in the medical aesthetics industry from Emsworth who wanted to introduce a product to the market that would revolutionise the way people take care of their skin.

His co-founder, Joern Kluge has worked in the international dermal aesthetics industry for more than 25 years.

Charles Weatherstone, co-founder of CELF Beauty.

The brand’s flagship product, the CELF Regeneration Station, is a small device that sits atop the Oral-B® iO™ toothbrush and uses a combination of the device’s SPUR technology and the micro-vibrations in the toothbrush to stimulate fibroblasts, resulting in collagen production.

The accolade underscores the brand’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and product development.

The Get the Gloss Wellness Awards celebrate excellence in the wellness industry, recognising brands that demonstrate performance, price, and a certain star quality.

Charles said: ‘We are incredibly honoured to receive the Gold Award for Best Innovator from Get the Gloss.

The CELF Regeneration station

‘Our mission with CELF was to bring to market a product that had never been done before, that would revolutionise skincare and change the way people think about taking care of their skin. This award is a testament to our commitment to this mission and we couldn’t be more proud to have won.’

Renowned beauty editor and judge Olivia Falcon commended CELF Beauty's innovation, she said: "A simple way to soupe up your skincare routine, making your toothbrush multifunctional as a gentle microneedling device. You just scan the QR code for the how-to video and go. It’s very good for crow’s feet, pesky pigmentation or all over the face for a megawatt glow. It really put a smile on my face.”

This award serves as a testament to CELF Beauty's commitment to delivering real results through cutting-edge technology and transformative products. It also reflects the dedication of the CELF Beauty team and the unwavering support of its customers and supporters.

Charles added: "We are grateful to Get the Gloss and the esteemed panel of judges for this incredible honour.

"This award motivates us to continue innovating and creating products that empower individuals to look and feel their best."

CELF presents a sustainable and convenient solution for achieving results-driven skincare in the comfort of the user's home. Crafted to seamlessly integrate into a nightly routine alongside teeth brushing, Celf is thoughtfully designed to become a habitual part of a self-care regime.

The CELF name is an elision of ‘cell’ and ‘fitness’. It refers to the way in which the product energises and invigorates cells via surface stimulation and deep penetrating micro vibration energy.

CELF is brought to market by aesthetic industry experts, Gen-RG. The founders of Celf have developed some of the leading brands in medical aesthetics, and tattoo industries including AMIEA® MED, the world’s first FDA approved medical microneedling device, JUVEDERM® ULTRA and CHEYENNE®.