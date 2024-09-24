Emsworth’s MindWorks Marketing awarded Home Office contract for Emergency Services Network
The ESN is a new critical communications system for emergency responders, giving immediate access to life-saving data, images and information in live situations and emergencies on the front line.
More than 300,000 users will depend on ESN, including fire and rescue, police and ambulance services, as well as other users from local authorities, utility services and first responders such as inshore rescue.
The first event MindWorks was tasked with fulfilling was the Emergency Services Show at the NEC in Birmingham, Europe’s leading annual conference dedicated to emergency services professionals.
Michelle Leggatt, MindWorks Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract by the government’s Home Office.
"This vital new service for the UK’s blue light services utilises our specialist event space design and logistics team’s capabilities for delivering the highest quality exhibition infrastructure and comprehensive event services.”
