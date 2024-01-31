Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The land was formally an old industrial unit that was knocked down a number of years ago and has remained unused since. Flude Property Consultants, acting on behalf of a local investor, was instructed to market the land by way of a letting.

After a short period of marketing, terms were agreed with Enterprise Rent-A-Car who now plan to base their local operations here.

Flude Director Will Thomas said: “I am pleased we managed to secure such a well-established tenant for the client in this location. The land had been unused for a number of years due to previously reject planning applications but is now to be utilised by a well know company.”

Enterprise Rent-a-Car to open new premises in Newhaven on unused industrial land. Photo: Flude Property Consultants