Enterprise Rent-a-Car to open new premises in Newhaven on unused industrial land

The industrial land just off Beach Road in Newhaven will be let for the business.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 31st Jan 2024, 12:50 GMT
The land was formally an old industrial unit that was knocked down a number of years ago and has remained unused since. Flude Property Consultants, acting on behalf of a local investor, was instructed to market the land by way of a letting.

After a short period of marketing, terms were agreed with Enterprise Rent-A-Car who now plan to base their local operations here.

Flude Director Will Thomas said: “I am pleased we managed to secure such a well-established tenant for the client in this location. The land had been unused for a number of years due to previously reject planning applications but is now to be utilised by a well know company.”

Enterprise Rent-a-Car to open new premises in Newhaven on unused industrial land. Photo: Flude Property ConsultantsEnterprise Rent-a-Car to open new premises in Newhaven on unused industrial land. Photo: Flude Property Consultants
Enterprise Rent-a-Car to open new premises in Newhaven on unused industrial land. Photo: Flude Property Consultants

Flude Property Consultants are an independent, regional firm of Chartered Surveyors, and is now one of the largest surveying practices in the South East and on the South Coast with offices in Brighton, Chichester and Portsmouth.

