Enterprise Rent-a-Car to open new premises in Newhaven on unused industrial land
The land was formally an old industrial unit that was knocked down a number of years ago and has remained unused since. Flude Property Consultants, acting on behalf of a local investor, was instructed to market the land by way of a letting.
After a short period of marketing, terms were agreed with Enterprise Rent-A-Car who now plan to base their local operations here.
Flude Director Will Thomas said: “I am pleased we managed to secure such a well-established tenant for the client in this location. The land had been unused for a number of years due to previously reject planning applications but is now to be utilised by a well know company.”
