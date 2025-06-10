ESG Advisory and Reporting Service launched for businesses in Sussex

Accountants, business and financial advisers Kreston Reeves has today launched a dedicated ESG Advisory and Reporting Service for businesses in Sussex.

The new service is built to meet the growing demand for integrated, data-driven ESG strategies that align with financial performance and stakeholder expectations. It will help businesses and not-for-profits meet the growing weight of regulatory and compliance requirements and report their own ESG and net-zero journeys.

A certified BCorp, the Kreston Reeves ESG Advisory and Reporting Service will provide bespoke support across:

ESG strategy development and materiality assessments.

Regulatory and voluntary reporting.

Carbon footprint calculations.

Climate action plan development and implementation.

Dan Firmager, ESG Adviser at Kreston Reeves said: “Strong ESG credentials are no longer a nice to have, they are essential to long-term success. Yet, many organisations still struggle to understand and integrate ESG considerations into their core financial and strategic decision-making.

“Our ESG Advisory and Reporting Service is designed to bridge that gap, helping clients embed ESG into the heart of their operations, reporting and governance frameworks.”

Kreston Reeves has partnered with neoeco, the creator of the Financially integrated Sustainability Management (FiSM) platform, to deliver its ESG Advisory and Reporting Service. The platform offers Kreston Reeves clients:

AI automation to save time collecting and reporting ESG data.

Easy integration with popular finance tools like Excel, Xero, QuickBooks, SAP, Oracle and more.

Fast compliance with new UK and international sustainability rules.

A unique financial system that tracks over 90 ESG factors alongside regular financial transactions.

Audit trails that meet assurance standards such as ISSA 5000.

Centralised control of all sustainability data and policies in one place.

Stephen Pell, CEO and Co-founder of neoeco said: “Accountants are the unsung heroes of the ESG era. They are the ones who can connect sustainability to real numbers, real decisions and real accountability. This partnership proves what is possible when you put ESG in the hands of trusted advisors, with the right system behind them.”

Jennifer Williamson, ESG Partner at Kreston Reeves said: “As a certified BCorp, we hold ourselves to the very highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. We believe that business can be a source of good and achieve economic success, and we are not alone.

“Our coordinated ESG Advisory and Reporting Service will provide clients with audit-ready, finance-aligned ESG insights that can drive strategy and withstand scrutiny.”