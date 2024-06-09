Euro 2024: These are the Eastbourne area pubs we recommend for watching England and the Euro’s

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Jun 2024, 10:55 BST
The anticipation for Euro 2024 is truly ramping up with England set to face Serbia on June 16.

Many will watch the European Championships at home with snacks and a few cans, but for sheer atmosphere, watching the drama unfold in a packed pub cannot be beaten.

Eastbourne has you covered for pubs and bars screening live matches, but here are the ones we would recommend from big screen to relaxed low-key.

The anticipation for Euro 2024 is truly ramping up with England set to face Serbia on June 16. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

1. b25lY21zOjVkZDgyYTYyLTYyYzMtNDgyNi1iYmFkLWQwOTdlOGI3ZjZmZTo4OGMwZmJmNS02ZDFmLTQxMDUtOGM2YS0wMGQwNDA1ZGFlNDU=.jpg

The anticipation for Euro 2024 is truly ramping up with England set to face Serbia on June 16. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Photo: Getty Imaged

The Windsor Tavern

2. The Windsor Tavern

The Windsor Tavern Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

The Rodmill

3. The Rodmill

The Rodmill Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

The Eagle

4. The Eagle

The Eagle Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandSerbia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.