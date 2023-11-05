BREAKING
Europe’s largest shoe retailer set to open doors to new store in Horsham

Europe’s largest shoe retailer, Deichmann, is set to open its doors to its new store on Tuesday (November 7).
By Matt Pole
Published 5th Nov 2023, 10:48 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 10:49 GMT
The retail giant’s 350m2 store is located at Deichmann, 11 Swan Walk, Horsham, RH12 1 HQ and has undergone a complete £400,000 investment.

The store opening will create 10 permanent jobs in the local area, including manager positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

Deichmann will be celebrating by presenting customers with great in store offers on a select range of shoes such as 50% limited opening offers on selected lines.

Europe’s largest shoe retailer, Deichmann, is set to open its doors to its new store in Horsham. Picture by Steve RobardsEurope’s largest shoe retailer, Deichmann, is set to open its doors to its new store in Horsham. Picture by Steve Robards
The Horsham store continues to showcase a customer friendly layout, with all the stock available on the shop floor so that customers can easily locate and try on the style and size of their choice without having to wait for assistance.

The company also frequently collaborates with cutting edge fashion designers and A-List stars. Previous collaborations include British singers Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding, design duo, Nova Chiu, and Hollywood celebrity, Halle Berry have brought exclusive, stylish collections to its customers at accessible prices.

Deichmann also stocks a full range of men’s and children’s shoes, as well as unique and exclusive lines from brands such as adidas, Fila, Nike and Skechers. These come with a price promise, ensuring that customers are refunded the difference if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer. There is also an extensive ‘comfort’ range for those looking to marry style with snugness.

Deichmann’s own brand shoes start at just £5.99, with real leather products starting at £29.99.

