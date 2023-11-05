Europe’s largest shoe retailer set to open doors to new store in Horsham

Europe’s largest shoe retailer, Deichmann, is set to open its doors to its new store on Tuesday (November 7).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The retail giant’s 350m2 store is located at Deichmann, 11 Swan Walk, Horsham, RH12 1 HQ and has undergone a complete £400,000 investment.

The store opening will create 10 permanent jobs in the local area, including manager positions, shop floor and cashier roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deichmann will be celebrating by presenting customers with great in store offers on a select range of shoes such as 50% limited opening offers on selected lines.

Europe’s largest shoe retailer, Deichmann, is set to open its doors to its new store in Horsham. Picture by Steve Robards

The Horsham store continues to showcase a customer friendly layout, with all the stock available on the shop floor so that customers can easily locate and try on the style and size of their choice without having to wait for assistance.

The company also frequently collaborates with cutting edge fashion designers and A-List stars. Previous collaborations include British singers Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding, design duo, Nova Chiu, and Hollywood celebrity, Halle Berry have brought exclusive, stylish collections to its customers at accessible prices.

Deichmann also stocks a full range of men’s and children’s shoes, as well as unique and exclusive lines from brands such as adidas, Fila, Nike and Skechers. These come with a price promise, ensuring that customers are refunded the difference if they find an identical pair of branded shoes cheaper in any UK high street or online retailer. There is also an extensive ‘comfort’ range for those looking to marry style with snugness.