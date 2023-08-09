Events Under Canvas protects Brighton & Hove Pride from extreme weather

Brighton and Hove Pride was kept under cover from adverse weather this year, thanks to tipi and tent hire business, Events Under Canvas

Founded by Jenna Ackerley, Events Under Canvas provided covered spaces for film and television crews at the event and enabled festival-goers to shelter from the pouring rain and extreme wind.

Based in Suffolk, Events Under Canvas helps creates hundreds of spectacular events across the South East and beyond each year, and have undertaken over 300 weddings each year.

Launched in 2013, the business has supplied awe inspiring tents for events and festivals such as Latitude, Glastonbury and the RHS flower show, as well as supplying “naked” tipis for Olly Murs and Amelia Tank’s wedding this year.

Events Under Canvas team setting up tents at Brighton Pride

When asked about her experience creating temporary event spaces for Brighton Pride, Jenna Ackerley said: "In the UK, festivals are notorious for their changeable weather and muddy setup days. We’ve experienced some wet and windy years at Glastonbury and Latitude Festival, and the assembly of the tents at Olly Murs and Amelia Tank’s wedding was a rainy affair.

“Our team are very passionate about Pride events across the UK, and many of them attend themselves, so it is great when we are also working there with our lovely tents. We provide show-stopping spaces for a range of festivals, and our tents a popular option with the LGBTQ+ community for beautiful weddings and parties across the country.

“Our team have real pride in what they do, and we loved seeing our tents enjoyed by attendees.”

This year marked the 50th anniversary of Brighton & Hove Pride and the event was attended by over 250,000 people.