BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Events Under Canvas protects Brighton & Hove Pride from extreme weather

Brighton and Hove Pride was kept under cover from adverse weather this year, thanks to tipi and tent hire business, Events Under Canvas
By William PaxtonContributor
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:06 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:07 BST

Founded by Jenna Ackerley, Events Under Canvas provided covered spaces for film and television crews at the event and enabled festival-goers to shelter from the pouring rain and extreme wind.

Based in Suffolk, Events Under Canvas helps creates hundreds of spectacular events across the South East and beyond each year, and have undertaken over 300 weddings each year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Launched in 2013, the business has supplied awe inspiring tents for events and festivals such as Latitude, Glastonbury and the RHS flower show, as well as supplying “naked” tipis for Olly Murs and Amelia Tank’s wedding this year.

Events Under Canvas team setting up tents at Brighton PrideEvents Under Canvas team setting up tents at Brighton Pride
Events Under Canvas team setting up tents at Brighton Pride

When asked about her experience creating temporary event spaces for Brighton Pride, Jenna Ackerley said: "In the UK, festivals are notorious for their changeable weather and muddy setup days. We’ve experienced some wet and windy years at Glastonbury and Latitude Festival, and the assembly of the tents at Olly Murs and Amelia Tank’s wedding was a rainy affair.

“Our team are very passionate about Pride events across the UK, and many of them attend themselves, so it is great when we are also working there with our lovely tents. We provide show-stopping spaces for a range of festivals, and our tents a popular option with the LGBTQ+ community for beautiful weddings and parties across the country.

“Our team have real pride in what they do, and we loved seeing our tents enjoyed by attendees.”

This year marked the 50th anniversary of Brighton & Hove Pride and the event was attended by over 250,000 people.

Get in touch with Events Under Canvas to start planning your own event.

Related topics:GlastonburySuffolk