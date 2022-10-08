Excitement as West Sussex village pub set to reopen

The White Lion Inn, in Thakeham is about to get back it’s roar, when it reopens on Wednesday October 12.

This formerly popular pub, set in the idyllic village of Thakeham is about to reopen under new ownership after closing 18 months ago.

Julia and Ashley have 22 years of hospitality experience between them. Most recently Ashley, was Head Chef at the Michelin starred Sorrel in Dorking for 5 years and Julia, was Head Pastry Chef at Michelin starred Interlude Restaurant, set in Leonardslee Gardens, Horsham, for 4 years.

The White Lion in Thakeham is set to reopen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having visited the White Lion an original coaching inn, with its Inglenook fireplaces and rural atmosphere, the pair said they ‘fell in love’ with its quintessential English charm and decided to step back from fine dining and take their careers in a different direction. Their vision for the pub is to create a friendly,

atmospheric venue providing high quality locally sourced food, a cosmopolitan wine list and local ales.

Initially, as a new business, the White Lion will be opening with a small, focussed menu which will be expanded with a specials board once they get a feel for their client base.

Their restaurant can seat 40 diners and there is a cosy bar if you just want to drop in for a drink. In the better weather the south facing terrace and beer garden will be opened for those wishing to dine al fresco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well behaved canine friends are welcome and dog treats are available.

Telephone bookings are now open and on 01798 813141.

Follow them on Facebook https:// en-go.facebook.com/whitelionthakeham/