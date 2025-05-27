Experienced Tax Associate Director joins Carpenter Box

By Colin Bridgman
Contributor
Published 27th May 2025, 10:22 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 12:52 BST

Zelie Byrne has joined South East accountancy firm Carpenter Box as a Tax Associate Director at the firm’s fast-growing Brighton office.

Zelie, from Lewes, qualified as a Chartered Tax Adviser in 2010 and brings a total of 18 years professional experience to Carpenter Box.

Her areas of expertise include corporation tax, employment taxation, HMRC enquiries, creative industry reliefs and providing support for corporate finance transactions. As a result, she is able to assist both large corporate and owner-managed businesses, as well as those working in the not-for-profit sector.

In addition to working out of the Brighton office, Zelie will also provide expert taxation support to the firm’s Lewes office following the recent merger with Clark Brownscombe.

Zelie Byrne

Zelie commented: “I am delighted to be joining the award-winning Carpenter Box tax team and look forward to contributing to the success of such a dynamic firm with clear ambitions for future growth.”

Outside of work, Zelie is married with three children and enjoys travelling both within the UK and abroad.

www.carpenterbox.com

