Experimental parking controls to be monitored in Uckfield High Street

High street parking arrangements will be formally monitored when an experimental traffic order comes into force next week.

Following the completion of the Uckfield High Street improvements, the layout in the High Street now provides 26 parking spaces with a maximum stay of 30 minutes and two disabled parking bays with a maximum stay of three hours.

The county council will monitor the time limited parking places for six months from Friday, May 17, assess if they are working effectively, consider feedback from the public and make appropriate modifications if needed.

If the changes are considered successful the county council will make the experimental order permanent, subject to any objections during the six month consultation period.

A spokesman for East Sussex County Council said: “The improvements made to help mitigate the impact of additional traffic generated by development have had time to bed in, and it is important that we properly monitor the time-limited bays to make sure they are having the desired effect.

“We believe the 30 minute time-limit will encourage greater turnover of parking spaces increasing the availability of parking in the High Street, encourage greater use of the off-street car parks and result in people spending more time in the town centre.

“We will assess the effect of formal restrictions and would encourage people to give us their views during the six month consultation period.”

The experimental order will help the enforcement of parking arrangements in the High Street. As parking has not been decriminalised in Wealden, enforcement is carried out by Sussex Police.

Members of the public can view full details of the experimental Traffic Regulation Order and information on how they can give feedback at Uckfield Library, Library Way, at reception at County Hall in Lewes or online at www.eastsussexhighways.com/uckfield-etro