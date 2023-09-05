Angels Bar and Nightclub in Worthing has had its hours extended despite residents complained of ‘sleep deprivation’ and ‘inadequate’ noise controls.

The club secured opening hours from Worthing Borough Council, until 3:30am the following morning from Thursday to Sunday, with alcohol sale, live and recorded music, and late night refreshment able to continue to 3:10am the following morning.

Neighbours said vibrations, music and anti-social behaviour generated by the club caused them loss of sleep, noticeable drops in productivity at work, fatigue during the day and some loss of social life – with one claiming she was showing symptoms of sleep deprivation.

Speaking to the council’s licensing and control sub-committee B, the five neighbours present said noise and other disturbances had become worse since Angel’s Nightclub moved into 10 High Street – taking over from Bar 10.

Angels Nightclub, 10 High Street, Worthing (Credit: Google Maps)

One speaker, who noted she had lived next to nightclubs growing up in Brighton, said she had spent around £5,000 on sound proofing and vibration mitigation within her flat to little effect, having now run out of money to spend on the issue.

She said between anti-social behaviour and lack of sleep, she decided to sell the flat, but her buyer pulled out after a viewing and experienced the living conditions for themselves.

Council officers said measurements of sound levels using ‘state of the art’ equipment in neighbouring properties were high, and they had served the club with a noise abatement notice in July, forcing them to turn down the noise, which the club had not complied with.

Owner of the club, Omar Rafique, said he had apologised for the disturbances, saying he reached out previously to residents to consult on the noise problem, looking for ways to reduce the club’s impact.

Some residents said they were not confident he would implement any changes agreed, and were fed up with the club or too busy to have an input, so did not turn up to organised meetings at the club or reach out to Mr Rafique.

Mr Rafique also stated noise levels had not exceeded their legal limit of 50 decibels within the club, imposed and agreed by council officers on their current licence, according to his own measurements.

He said he had installed sound insulation on doors and moved speakers from poorly insulated walls to reduce noise disturbance for neighbouring properties – which council officers stated had not done enough to reduce the club’s impact.

Neighbours said they weren’t against the club altogether, just the impact it was currently having, recognising the building had been used as a club for nearly 30 years – with the neighbours suggesting their building had been designed without sufficient noise insulation in mind.

Angel’s had a temporary event notice for the August 28 Bank Holiday weekend refused by the council last month, where council officers stated the current licence may not be ‘fit for purpose’.

Council officers stated if the members were to approve the application it would be an opportunity to improve/modernise the current licence, with Mr Rafique stating if it were approved he would turn down the noise for three months until proper sound insulation was installed.