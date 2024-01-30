Family law firm Edward Cooke Family Law named Boutique Family Law Firm of the Year 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local family law firm, based in Chichester and Brighton, is celebrating after further national recognition at the British Family Law Awards 2024 last week. Edward Cooke Family Law has been named Boutique Family Law Firm of the Year 2024, and Edward Cooke has been highly commended in the Family Mediator of the Year Award.

The inaugural British Family Law Awards, hosted by Today’s Media, recognised and celebrated the work of practitioners up and down the country. The event took place in the historic city of Bristol, hosted by former BBC News anchor turned family mediator Joanna Gosling. Edward Cooke Family Law was also shortlisted in a third category of ‘Best Place to Work’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward Cooke, Managing Director, said: “It is a real honour to have received further recognition of our work at the British Family Law Awards. To have been named Boutique Family Law Firm of the Year is a testament to our wonderful team and we are all very proud of this achievement. I’m also delighted to have been highly commended as Family Mediator of the Year.

Lauren Guy and Edward Cooke at the British Family Law Awards 2024

Additionally, our focus on building a progressive firm with a collaborative, supportive working environment was recognised by being shortlisted for the Best Place to Work Award. Thanks to everyone who has supported us on our journey so far!”

David Opie, Managing Editor of Today’s Media commented: “Given the scrutiny of the judging process, winning one of these prestigious awards can be regarded as a badge of honour; an expression of excellence; something that fellow practitioners and consumers alike can identify with.