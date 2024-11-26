Family law firm named one of top 250 firms nationally in The Times Best Law Firms

A Chichester- and Brighton-based family law firm is honoured to have been named by peers across the industry as one of the top 250 law firms in the county.

Featuring in the prestigious The Times Best Law Firms 2025 list for the first time, Edward Cooke Family Law not only sits alongside some of the best-known law firms in the county, but is also the only firm to feature which is headquartered in West Sussex.

Researched by Independent international market research company Statista, the list showcases the top 250 family law firms in England and Wales and is and is published each year as a Special Report by The Times.

It is compiled following a survey of over 4,300 solicitors and barristers across England, Wales and Scotland and details the top 250 legal firms across all sectors in England and Wales, plus the top 20 firms in Scotland.

Left to right: Lauren Guy (Director, Head of Brighton Office) Edward Cooke (Managing Director, Head of Chichester Office) and Michelle Lewis (Director) of Edward Cooke Family Law

Solicitors and barristers are asked to recommend the best law firms in any of 28 categories, across business, public and private-client fields and those with the most votes are included in The Times Best Law Firms 2025.

ECFL Managing Director Edward Cooke said: "As a small, niche firm, it is tremendous to hear we have been recognised by peers across England and Wales as a leading firm nationally.

"Our experience across complex and high-net-worth cases, mediation and, in particular, child-inclusive and hybrid mediation, and other non-court dispute resolution and fertility law sees a growing number of direct clients, as well as specialist referrals from other often much bigger firms.

"We are delighted our approach and depth of experience in these areas has led to our inclusion in this prestigious list, voted for by lawyers.”

Edward said: “We continue to invest in growing and nurturing our team in a way that supports our ethos and delivers modern family law solutions to individuals and families whatever their circumstances - from people in highly acrimonious situations who require fresh thinking to resolve deadlock and move the process forward, to those who are predominantly keen to settle matters in as straightforward and amicable a way as possible.”

“Whilst some of our cases do, of course, end up in court, and we robustly support clients through this process, we are seeing an overwhelming shift in the approach to family law for which our expertise is sought out by lawyers and embraced by clients, whether for complex international surrogacy matters or for separations.

"I'm so proud we are continuing to make a name for ourselves in this specialist area of law. Well done to the whole team - and many thanks to all those who nominated us."