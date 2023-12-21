Family run Eastbourne toy shop to close
The Toy Shop, which operates in Langney Shopping Centre, announced that it will be closing on Tuesday, December 18.
The business will continue to run online from January, as well as operating from a stall outside of Kiddicity in the new year.
Owner Harrison Dann, spoke of his journey starting the business at 17, before eventually having to close due to financial troubles in keeping the shop going.
He said: “It is with a very heavy heart we announce that we are closing. We have been through a tough run, starting out at 17 was never gonna be easy and on top of that, I’ve had to deal with COVID and now the cost of living crisis.
“I have done everything I can to keep the doors open working three separate jobs day and night to bring in as much additional income to help plug the gap but it just wasn’t enough.
“I want to thank each and every customer who has shopped in my shop over the last four years, you’ve all been absolutely amazing and from the bottom of my heart I can’t thank you all enough.
“My staff have been amazing each and everyone of them that have worked for me have been brilliant. I wouldn’t of achieved what I have if It wasn’t for you lovely people.
“This most definitely isn’t the end of the road and we will be back later on next year. We will be online as of January and will be having a stall outside Kiddicity this will also be early next year as well.
“This as I’m sure you can all imagine is extremely tough on me as my business is everything to me but I’ve run out of options.
“I’ve battled to do everything I can and this has taken a massive toll of me and my whole life so now is the time for me to take a little bit of a break to get back into a good place and rebuild.”