Famous national chain set to launch Permit Room, an all-day bar café in Sussex
This November, Permit Room will open in Brighton, an all-day bar-café taking its influence from the permit rooms of 1960s and 1970s Bombay.
The Permit Room will showcase an all-new food menu offering bar snacks, moreish curries and some larger plates. – plus a few choice favourites from the original Dishoom menu.
Very much as important as the food is the completely new cocktail and drinks list, taking its cues from the colourful history of drinking in Bombay.
Shamil Thakrar, co-founder of Permit Room & Dishoom said: “We’ve been going to Bombay for decades now, and have had many a merry time in permit rooms whilst on our travels – hours have been spent with friends huddled over chakli and chilli chips, all washed down with ice cold beers or Old Monk and Thums Up. It was clearly about time we put those late nights to good use.”