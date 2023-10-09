BREAKING
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast

Famous national chain set to launch Permit Room, an all-day bar café in Sussex

A famous national chain is set to launch Permit Room, a new all-day bar café in Sussex.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Oct 2023, 07:52 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 07:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This November, Permit Room will open in Brighton, an all-day bar-café taking its influence from the permit rooms of 1960s and 1970s Bombay.

The Permit Room will showcase an all-new food menu offering bar snacks, moreish curries and some larger plates. – plus a few choice favourites from the original Dishoom menu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Very much as important as the food is the completely new cocktail and drinks list, taking its cues from the colourful history of drinking in Bombay.

Most Popular
This November, Permit Room will open in Brighton, an all-day bar-café taking its influence from the permit rooms of 1960s and 1970s Bombay.This November, Permit Room will open in Brighton, an all-day bar-café taking its influence from the permit rooms of 1960s and 1970s Bombay.
This November, Permit Room will open in Brighton, an all-day bar-café taking its influence from the permit rooms of 1960s and 1970s Bombay.

Shamil Thakrar, co-founder of Permit Room & Dishoom said: “We’ve been going to Bombay for decades now, and have had many a merry time in permit rooms whilst on our travels – hours have been spent with friends huddled over chakli and chilli chips, all washed down with ice cold beers or Old Monk and Thums Up. It was clearly about time we put those late nights to good use.”

Related topics:SussexBrighton