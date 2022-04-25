Farm shop planned behind Hurstpierpoint pub

The new premises would be located to the rear of the Horse Inn Hurst, in Albourne Road, previously known as the White Horse Inn.

According to the plans, the public house has been recently refurbished and has diversified by offering bed & breakfast rooms, hiring out space for events and business meetings and also holding comedy nights.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed 30m2 farm shop would be built in the pub’s rear garden.

Horse Inn Hurst (Google Maps Streetview)

The shop would be operated by existing staff during its usual operating hours, selling baked goods and delicatessen style food prepared by the pub’s chefs alongside fruit and vegetables produced at local farms and allotments and meat sourced from local suppliers.

The new building would be finished in horizontally-arranged black timber cladding.

Access would be via the main pub building or via the west side through an existing gate to the rear garden.