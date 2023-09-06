A popular fast food chicken chain has announced the day for its grand opening at a service station near Eastbourne and is offering a very special deal.

The new Miss Millies store in Langney will officially open its doors to residents at 10.30am on September 14, with the first 50 customers at the new store getting a free classic burger, and one lucky person winning a free burger every week for a year.

The new Langney store will be housed within the Esso filling station, next to Langney shopping centre and will see the roll out of Miss Millie’s new brand, instore design, and menu and comes after plans were conditionally approved by Eastbourne Borough Council for an extension to the service station that would include the next fast food takeaway.

The new store will showcase Miss Millie’s new brand, instore design, and menu. The freshly prepared food, drinks, desserts, and treats will include a range of chicken burgers, wraps, hot wings, tenders, churros and waffles.

The Langney opening, marks the second forecourt store for Miss Millies and forms part of an agreement with the Motor Fuel Group (MFG) announced earlier this year, which will see more Miss Millie's appearing at garage forecourts across the UK.

Carl Traill Managing Director for Miss Millies said: “We are delighted to be opening this new Miss Millies store in Langney on the 14th of September and can’t wait for residents to come and taste our delicious new menu. We want to encourage as many people as possible to come down on opening day and try and grab one of the free 50 burgers on offer.

“Miss Millies has been serving awesome chicken in Bristol and the Southwest for over 35 years, and we are excited to be taking the Miss Millies brand into the town of Eastbourne.

