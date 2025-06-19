FASTSIGNS Crawley marks 30-year milestone with community celebration

Leading signage specialist, FASTSIGNS Crawley, has marked 30 years of business success with a celebration attended by over 100 guests, including The Mayor of Crawley.

The event, held at the Crawley Centre on Manor Royal, showcased the company’s impressive three-decade journey and the relationships it has built within the local business community.

Attendees from across the region gathered to honour the businesses achievements and its long-standing commitment to Crawley's commercial landscape. As well as clients, friends and family, guests included the leader of Crawley Borough Council Michael Jones and deputy leader Atif Nawaz. Representatives from the Manor Royal BID, Gatwick Diamond Business and Crawley Town Football Club were also present.

There was a sense of community spirit as everybody came together to celebrate the anniversary. A highlight of the event was a speech from the mayor who praised the business for its consistent support of the local economy and wider community.

Commenting on the occasion, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, said:

"For over three decades, FASTSIGNS has been an integral part of Crawley, making a lasting impact on the local business community. Their strong relationships and commitment to collaboration are truly commendable; from working closely with Gatwick Diamond Business to sponsoring Crawley Town Football Club for the past nine years, FASTSIGNS has constantly demonstrated its dedication to supporting and uplifting our town."

As well as marking a business milestone, the event also celebrated the 30-year partnership of Alan White, Jose Martinez and Melanie Martinez; a trio who have played a pivotal role in shaping and steering the company from its earliest days to the thriving business it is today.

The celebration also acknowledged the current team, recognising Isobel Martin, Michele Hendry and Athena Kolyos for their unwavering commitment, hard work and loyalty, which has played a key role in the company’s ongoing success.

Melanie Martinez, director and owner at FASTSIGNS Crawley, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate 30 years in Crawley and are grateful for the support we've received over the years, as well as the support still to come. This milestone is not just a celebration of our journey, but a testament to the power of local collaboration and the vital role long-standing businesses play in strengthening community identity.

FASTSIGNS Crawley continues to be a cornerstone of the area’s thriving business network, proudly looking ahead to the future while celebrating a rich legacy built over the last 30 years.

For more information on FASTSIGNS Crawley, visit: https://www.fastsigns.co.uk/crawley/.