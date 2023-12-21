Father and daughter DJ duo launch Littlehampton bus shelter advertising campaign

​A father and daughter DJ duo are the talk of Littlehampton after their posters went up on bus shelters across the town this week.

Roy Shepherd and 12-year-old Ruby Shepherd, aka Pitch & Strut, have been doing live performances since the summer and are now available for parties across Worthing, Littlehampton, Bognor, Chichester and the surrounding area.

A bus stop campaign was launched in their home town on Monday, with posters going up on nine different bus shelters to promote their party and event DJ service.

Roy said: "My daughter and I will be featuring on nine bus shelters across the town – that’s most of them – for two weeks to promote our recent DJ duo start-up.

Roy Shepherd and 12-year-old Ruby Shepherd, aka Pitch & Strut, launch their bus shelter poster campaign in Littlehampton. Picture: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

"We recently played at the Christmas lights switch-on in Littlehampton and have also appeared a number of times across the summer at The Beach and East Beach Café, among other places.

"Ruby dreams of being a radio presenter / DJ and I’m… well, loving taking a hobby for more than 20 years public!"

Roy has been DJing since the 1990s with vinyl but now loves nothing more than working with a more modern DJ deck.

He explained: "The playlist is on a USB stick and we can pick the tracks. The skill is to blend it with the next one seamlessly. Quite often a venue will say they want drinking for the first hour then dancing for the second hour, and we plan the music to suit.

12-year-old Ruby Shepherd from DJ duo Pitch & Strut on the decks. Picture: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

"Last Christmas, Ruby said she wanted to get into DJing and we started together in the summer. You have got to love music but you don't have to be an expert in music to DJ. We take it in turns."

Pitch & Strut offer live performances with sets including 90s/00s dance anthems, funky house, nu-disco, tech house and dance. They are available for parties and larger events. Email [email protected] or visit pitchandstrut.uk for more information.

Ruby, who is in year eight at St Philip Howard Catholic School in Barnham, has done DJ lessons at school

Mum Lucinda Shepherd said: "Ruby is very creative. Right from a young age, she could remember a tune and play it by ear on her keyboard. She wants to be an animator and she has made her own animations and put music to it.