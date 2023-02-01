Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

February 1 strikes: Full list of strikes in Sussex today

Here’s a look at what will impact Sussex today as there’s lots of groups striking.

By India Wentworth
6 hours ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 6:59am

Teachers:

Members of the National Education Union (NEU), the UK's largest education union with 450,000 members, has announced seven days of strikes in February and March, the first takes place today (February 1). Here are the dates relevant to Sussex:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

February 1: All schools in England and Wales

Most Popular
February 1 strikes: Full list of strikes in Sussex today (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

March 2: South-east and south-west England, and London

March 15-16: All schools in England and Wales

Hide Ad

Some schools may only be impacted in a small way but others may have to tell parents that their children will need to remain at home because there are not enough members of staff to safely look after them.

List of schools we know are closing in Sussex

Hide Ad

Why are teachers striking?

Strike Q&A

Hide Ad

Train drivers:

The train drivers’ union Aslef has called strikes which will affect passengers across 15 rail companies including Southeastern, Southern, and the Gatwick Express. No trains will be running for those services today and Friday (February 3).

More information for Southern

More information for Southeastern

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

More information for the Gatwick Express

Driving tests:

Some Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) staff who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are planning to strike. Check with your individual provider for more on this.

SussexTeachersEnglandWalesAslef