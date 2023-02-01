February 1 strikes: Full list of strikes in Sussex today

Teachers:
Members of the National Education Union (NEU), the UK's largest education union with 450,000 members, has announced seven days of strikes in February and March, the first takes place today (February 1). Here are the dates relevant to Sussex:
February 1: All schools in England and Wales
March 2: South-east and south-west England, and London
March 15-16: All schools in England and Wales
Some schools may only be impacted in a small way but others may have to tell parents that their children will need to remain at home because there are not enough members of staff to safely look after them.
Train drivers:
The train drivers’ union Aslef has called strikes which will affect passengers across 15 rail companies including Southeastern, Southern, and the Gatwick Express. No trains will be running for those services today and Friday (February 3).
Driving tests:
Some Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) staff who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are planning to strike. Check with your individual provider for more on this.