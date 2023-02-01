Here’s a look at what will impact Sussex today as there’s lots of groups striking.

Teachers:

Members of the National Education Union (NEU), the UK's largest education union with 450,000 members, has announced seven days of strikes in February and March, the first takes place today (February 1). Here are the dates relevant to Sussex:

February 1: All schools in England and Wales

February 1 strikes: Full list of strikes in Sussex today (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

March 2: South-east and south-west England, and London

March 15-16: All schools in England and Wales

Some schools may only be impacted in a small way but others may have to tell parents that their children will need to remain at home because there are not enough members of staff to safely look after them.

Train drivers:

The train drivers’ union Aslef has called strikes which will affect passengers across 15 rail companies including Southeastern, Southern, and the Gatwick Express. No trains will be running for those services today and Friday (February 3).

Driving tests: