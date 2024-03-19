Female entrepreneur flies high with launch of GoLark™ as English Tourism Week takes flight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we celebrate English Tourism Week from March 15 to 24, GoLark™ is proud to champion the diverse array of experiences that make our region a must-visit destination for tourists and a beloved playground for locals, which contribute hugely to the UK economy.

Driven by her own frustration and experiences of using out of date websites with misleading information, Aneela set about to create a platform that could be trusted implicitly. Thus, GoLark™ took flight! A dynamic platform where authenticity, quality, and reliability are at the forefront of every recommendation.

Aneela shared: “GoLark™ was born from my passion to transform the way people discover places to visit and to create a platform that’s authentic and where people can explore online with confidence.

Aneela Rose.

"For me, GoLark™ is more than just a platform though, it’s a community of Larkers! We’re already having loads of fun engaging with local people who enjoy going out and exploring, and want to share their experiences with us. That’s the essence of our brand – it’s Larker-led and we’re all loving it!”

To inspire its audiences with new experiences

To share honest and up to date reviews by our explorers

To list only the best hand-picked venues

To champion diversity across our range of venues and explorers

With more than 20 years’ experience running her own award-winning B2B PR agency, Rose Media Group in Burgess Hill, building a community brand such as GoLark™ is at the heart of Aneela’s exciting new venture. Her commitment to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and accessibility is ingrained in the very fabric of GoLark™, where every individual is welcomed and valued; as a team member, venue and official Larker.

GoLark.co.uk.

GoLark™ is all about bringing a wide variety of inspiring places under one umbrella, with a user-friendly platform that caters for everyone. And what sets GoLark™ apart from its competitors is our robust business model that ensures we check each venue before being showcased on our site.

Additionally, we’re excited to build a vibrant community of Larkers who will visit venues on behalf of GoLark™, sharing their real-life experiences with us. Community-driven exploration for all!

Aneela continues: “My vision is for GoLark™ to become a household name and to be known for community, quality, diversity and passion all centring around the places we love to visit. This is how we’ll stand out from the bustling crowd!

“We’re building a colossal database of experiences and venues across the south, with the vision to launch in other counties and London soon. We really want to drive more visitors to the south and promote what our counties have to offer.”

GoLark.co.uk

If you’re a venue, experience, activity or have an event listing in Sussex or Surrey that you wish to promote to the public, we’d love to speak to you! We’re offering partnership opportunities and looking for new venues daily, please contact us by email at [email protected] as we’re expanding fast.

We have urban gems to village cafes and everything in between. Find us on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates and new venues.

GoLark™ is a proud member of Tourism South East.