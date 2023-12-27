Ferring pupils help Beehive Care residents create winter wonderland for Christmas

The annual tradition of Ferring schoolchildren joining Beehive Care residents to create a winter wonderland for Christmas has brought joy to young and old for the second year running.

Staff said it was a heart-warming display of community spirit and festive cheer when pupils from Ferring CE Primary School joined residents at the home in Ferring Street to fill the trees in the garden with festive decorations.

The partnership brought joy to all involved, as pupils and residents worked together. Beehive Care said the initiative not only fostered intergenerational connections but also promoted a sense of unity and shared celebration during the holiday season.

Jacqui, a resident at the home, said: "Christmas is such a joy and seeing all the children, decorating trees, biscuits and singing for us has brought a tear to my eye, sometimes it can feel a little lonely as you get older but being here and being involved has made me remember so many fantastic years I have had. Here’s to many more."

Biscuits crafted by children from Ferring CE Primary School added a personal touch to the joint decorating and carols event at Beehive Care

The joint decorating and carols event also saw stories shared, laughter and tasty treats, with biscuits carefully crafted by the children adding a personal touch.