Ferring pupils help Beehive Care residents create winter wonderland for Christmas
Staff said it was a heart-warming display of community spirit and festive cheer when pupils from Ferring CE Primary School joined residents at the home in Ferring Street to fill the trees in the garden with festive decorations.
The partnership brought joy to all involved, as pupils and residents worked together. Beehive Care said the initiative not only fostered intergenerational connections but also promoted a sense of unity and shared celebration during the holiday season.
Jacqui, a resident at the home, said: "Christmas is such a joy and seeing all the children, decorating trees, biscuits and singing for us has brought a tear to my eye, sometimes it can feel a little lonely as you get older but being here and being involved has made me remember so many fantastic years I have had. Here’s to many more."
The joint decorating and carols event also saw stories shared, laughter and tasty treats, with biscuits carefully crafted by the children adding a personal touch.
Luke Knight, business development manager at Beehive Care, said: "The Ferring CE School and Beehive Care collaboration exemplifies the power of community engagement and the positive impact it can have on individuals of all ages. This festive initiative not only brightens the holiday season for the residents but also instils a sense of community spirit and goodwill in the hearts of the students involved."