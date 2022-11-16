Latest figures from the Jobcentre have revealed fewer people are searching for work in Eastbourne.

Data shows this October 2,780 people were in the ‘searching for work’ category for Eastbourne, this is down by 560 compared to 3,340 in October 2021. The Universal Credit count has increased in Eastbourne - it was 11,118 in October this year, which is 114 more than the month before.

Looking at the South East overall, the number of people employed has increased to 4.6 million - up 22,000 on the year. The number of people unemployed is 143,000 - down 38,000 on the year. The employment rate 78.2 per cent which is higher than the UK average at 75.5 per cent.

Caroline Williams, Eastbourne jobcentre spokesperson, said: “Jobcentre work coaches are busy focussing on helping employers fill their seasonal and permanent vacancies hospitality and retail. The changes to Universal Credit and the older workers’ offer means we can help even more claimants receive intensive support, to help them get into work and seize opportunities to increase their job prospects and pay.

Fewer people are searching for work in Eastbourne, figures show (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

