Final 20 places available for West Sussex County Council funded Skills Bootcamps in HGV driving

- Local employers urged to apply while places remain. - An initial onboarding day for candidates will take place on Tuesday 30th September in Worthing. Insite (formerly HGVC), a leading logistics training provider, is urging local employers to apply for the remaining 20 places still available on the West Sussex County Council funded Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving.

Local businesses face a chronic shortage of HGV drivers. In response, West Sussex County Council accessed devolved funding via the Department for Education (DfE) to enable Insite to train up to 30 people on locally run Skills Bootcamps in HGV driving.

The Skills Bootcamps help employers across the region to find the HGV drivers they need to keep their businesses growing. The flexible courses of up to 16 weeks help people build sector-specific skills and help support an ongoing pipeline of much-needed HGV drivers.

For organisations with fewer than 250 employees, Skills Bootcamps are 90% funded, with employers paying the remaining 10%. For larger employers, Skills Bootcamps are 70% funded.

James Clifford, CEO of Insite, said:“Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving have played a pivotal role in helping local employers get the drivers they need. That’s why we’re urging local employers to apply for the 20 places still available on West Sussex County Councilfunded places on Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving while they remain.”

Insite has been one of the leading providers of Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving since the launch of the scheme by the DfE in 2021 – and the largest provider of HGV Skills Bootcamps for businesses.

An initial onboarding day for candidates will take place on Tuesday 30th September in Worthing.For more information, or to enquire about securing a place on Skills Bootcamps in HGV Driving, contact: info@in