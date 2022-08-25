Finalists announced for the Eastbourne Business Awards 2022

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event takes place on September 30 at 6pm at the Winter Garden and is hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

The awards will celebrate the area’s business community and are open to non-members and chamber members alike.

A spokesperson for the award said: “We want to bring everybody together, large businesses and small enterprises networking, recognising the best of the best, and shouting about what makes doing business in Eastbourne so special."

Eastbourne Business Awards are back!

Categories and finalists:

Best SME Business (16)

Cloud, Voice & Data, Coffee & Carrot, Crown & Anchor (Eastbourne) Ltd, Dermal Enhance, Eastbourne Coach Finishers, Eastbourne Property Shop Sales And Lettings, Goodnews For Life Ltd, HR Dept Sussex-by-the-Sea, Industrial Construction (Sussex) Limited, Joe Lam Hair Artist, Little Squidges, Pearce Marketing, Room2Let Ltd, Southern IT, The HMO Specialist, The Spice Garden, Eastbourne

Best Large Business (4)

Bonners Music Store, Lightning Fibre Ltd, Rathfinny Wine Estate, The View Hotel

Best Learning Company (4)

Be Gymnastics, Industrial Construction (Sussex) Limited, Neupauer Training, The View Hotel

Sustainable Business Practices (5)

Cotential Limited (Working With Hvaciq Part Of H2oiq Limited), Green Bro's, Long Man Brewery Ltd, Nelson Coffee And The Roastery, OHM Energy

International Company of the Year (3)

Rathfinny Wine Estate, Viking Pump Hygienic Ltd, Zunoma

Start Up of the Year (12)

All Wrapped Up Catering, Beeramama, Gingerbelle Gems, Jade’s Scentique, Kiddicity, Ninja Arena Eastboune, Sheppard's Cafe & Restaurant, Tesouro Timepiece Ltd, The Clean Ears, The Foundry, The HMO Specialists, To The Rise Bakery

Manager of the Year (6)

Laura Knell of Bon Marche Eastbourne, Stephen Holt of Eastbourne Bid, Nick, Ducatel of Eastbourne Borough Council, Marcella Glenister of Gelato Famous, Rebecca Pearson of Hannah Castle (Perch In The Park), Annmarie Hamilton of Room2Let Ltd

Apprentice of the Year (4)

Niles Lambourne of EAG Marketing Ltd, Imogen Hamer of East Sussex College, Ciaran Toms of Joe Lam, Joe Dufaur of P D Harris

Community Support Award (10)

Anderida Adolescent Care, Be Gymnastics, Children With Cancer Fund (Polegate), Eastbourne Carnival, Industrial Construction (Sussex) Limited, Little Squidges, Mankind CIC, Morrisons Eastbourne Community Champion, Stagecoach Buses, Eastbourne, Sykes Harley Davidson

Health and Wellbeing Award (5)

Loretta’s Therapies, Neupauer Training, RMJ Wellbeing, The View Hotel, You Raise Me Up Charity

Professional Services Award (9)

Cloud, Voice & Data, Driving Miss Daisy Eastbourne, Eastbourne Coach Finishers, Eastbourne Property Shop Sales And Lettings, ECK Bookkeeping And Accounts Ltd, HR Dept Sussex-by-the-Sea, Mini First Aid Sussex, Room2Let Ltd, Southern IT Networks Ltd

Creative / Digital Industries Award (11)

Cloud, Voice & Data, Ditzy Media, Fountain Digital, Joe Lam Hair Artist, Kiddicity, Little Squidges, Newman Business Solutions Ltd, Pearce Marketing, RJM Digital Platforms Ltd, Southern IT Networks Ltd, Switchplane Limited

Retailer of the Year (8)

Gingerbelle Gems, Jade’s Scentique, JCS Meats And Provisions, Kiddicity, Marks & Spencer, Maybugs, Tesouro, To The Rise Bakery

Hospitality Business of the Year (18)

Beeramama, Bodega, Coffee & Carrot, Crown & Anchor (Eastbourne) Ltd, Fizz On Foot Limited, Gianni’s, Longman Brewery, Ninja Arena Eastboune, Perch In The Park, Pomodoro E Mozzarella, Ravilious, Sheppard’s Cafe, The New England Guesthouse, The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, The Spice Garden Eastbourne, The Star Inn, Alfriston, The View Hotel, To The Rise Bakery

Customer Service Award (10)

AFH Payroll Solutions Ltd, C B L Fastenings, Cloud, Voice & Data, County Clean Environmental Services Group Ltd, Eastbourne Coach Finishers, Fieldskills Limited (Business Workplace Essentials), Gelato Famoso, Lauren Frost Honestly Does It, Life Planning Solutions, Rostick Resautant

Business Person / Lifetime Achievement

To be announced at the event

Overall Business of the Year