In a visionary move aimed at breathing fresh life into a once-empty space, Fine & Country Chichester has unveiled plans to transform the vacant building into its vibrant new office hub.

The decision to occupy this previously dormant property follows months of eager anticipation following the departure of its former occupant, Mr Jack Potato. With excitement mounting for the imminent arrival of the Fine & Country Chichester office, all eyes are fixed on the horizon as the dynamic managing director, Isabel Neighbour, leads the charge.

To view the full planning application visit Chichester’s District Council Planning application using the reference number 23/02560/FUL

Isabel Neighbour, a pioneering female force in the male-dominated real estate industry, expressed her excitement, stating: "We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for Fine & Country Chichester. Our move to 13A Oving Road represents not just a physical relocation, but a strategic step towards expanding our presence and better serving our clientele."

Preparations are already underway, with plans for building renovations set to commence shortly, further underscoring Fine & Country Chichester's commitment to creating a dynamic and inviting workspace.

Credit also goes to the dedicated Fine & Country team whose unwavering support and hard work have been instrumental in making this vision a reality.

This announcement comes on the heels of the branch being bestowed with the prestigious Fine & Country Park Lane Associate Award, a testament to Isabel Neighbour's and the team's unwavering dedication and client-centric approach.