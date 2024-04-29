First East Grinstead pub to be voted local Pub of the Year by CAMRA

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Engine Room is a micro brewery pub located in the basement of the Old Mill in the hear of East Grinstead. It was founded over five years ago by John Goodsell.

When John retired in 2023, a group of seven local customers took over the pub to manage it in the same way as John's original vision.

The pub specialises in providing an ever changing selection of real ales from small breweries situated all over the UK, but with an emphasis on local beers. Usually six cask and four keg beers and six ciders are available. The beers cover all styles from pale ales to stouts and lager in varying strengths with low alcohol and gluten free beers also provided to ensure all tastes can be met. The pub also specialises in Sussex gin.

The award cerrmony held in The Engine Room gazebo.

Local CAMRA officials presented the award to the owners of The Engine Room at a ceremony held during the Dark Beer Festival on April 6. The North Sussex CAMRA region extends beyond Billingshurst to the West, Ashurst Wood to the East and Haywards Heath to the South. Over fourty real ale pubs are listed are listed by CAMRA in this area.