First open market homes go on sale at Brookleigh in Burgess Hill

Bellway is now welcoming visitors to Fallow Wood View, part of the planned flagship Brookleigh development which is set to deliver more than 3,000 homes at the northern edge of the town.

Located on two separate parcels of land within the eastern part of the wider Brookleigh site, Fallow Wood View will comprise 247 homes built using timber frames and panels instead of traditional blockwork, with the external brickwork being added in the traditional manner.

Construction work is underway on the first phase of the development, a 13-acre site on land to the east of Isaacs Lane which will have 222 homes alongside several areas of public open space including a pocket park and village green.

A sales office and showhome have been unveiled and the first selection of properties have now been released onto the market.

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London, said: “Fallow Wood View is a sustainable development where we are constructing all the homes employing quicker modern methods of construction (MMC). This forward-thinking process not only cuts down the build time and improves energy efficiency but also makes use of a more sustainable material in the form of timber.

“We ensure that all the timber used in the frames is compliant with Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) standards, which confirms that the forest where the wood was sourced is being managed in a way that preserves biodiversity and benefits the lives of people and workers in the area.

“Research has shown that these new homes will achieve a 31 per cent reduction in carbon emissions against current building regulations, with all properties meeting the Future Homes Standard. Each home will feature renewable technologies in the form of an electric vehicle charging point and some homes feature solar panels or air source heat pumps.

“The houses we have released for sale at Fallow Wood View are the first homes within the entire Brookleigh neighbourhood to be made available to buy on the open market. As such, interest has been extremely high.”

The Brookleigh scheme, also known as the Northern Arc, is being led by Homes England. Outline planning permission has been secured for up to 3,500 new homes, two primary schools and a secondary school, healthcare facilities, three local centres, a business park and a community sports centre.

A new link road will connect phase one of Fallow Wood View with the second phase, a 40-acre site on land to the east of Freeks Lane. This part of the development will comprise 25 new-build homes and two converted homes within the existing Lowlands Farm barn, as well as an extension to Bedelands Nature Reserve.

The 247 new-build homes at Fallow Wood View will comprise 172 properties for private sale and 75 affordable homes for local people through low-cost rent and shared ownership. The first residents are expected to move into their completed homes in June 2024.

A range of two, three and four-bedroom houses are currently available to buy, and one and two-bedroom apartments with prices starting from £265,000.