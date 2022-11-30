HSBC says it will close five more of its Sussex branches next year as the number of customers using them have fallen significantly since the pandemic

Branches in Bexhill, Hove, Lewes, Bognor, Seaford will all close as part of a 114 branch closure programme with around 100 members of staff expected to lose their jobs nationally. HSBC said it would invest in updating its remaining 327 branches.

Bexhill will close in April, Hove in May, Lewes in June and the Bognor Regis and Seaford branches will close in July.

The decline in customers using branches has accelerated so much since the Covid pandemic that some of those closing are serving fewer than 250 people a week, HSBC said. On the other hand, usage of its mobile app has almost tripled since 2017, with the vast majority of transactions completed digitally.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s managing director of UK distribution, said: “People are changing the way they bank and footfall in many branches is at an all-time low, with no signs of it returning. Banking remotely is becoming the norm for the vast majority of us.

"The decision to close a branch is never easy or taken lightly, especially if we are the last branch in an area.