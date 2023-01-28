British Airways, Ryanair and easyJet have offered FlyBe passengers special fares after the the regional carrier announced it had ceased trading.

Flybe has cancelled all scheduled flights after the airline went into administration on Saturday [January 28]. The low cost carrier said customers have been urged not to proceed with their travel plans unless they have arranged alternative flights.

Paul Smith, consumer director at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: “It is always sad to see an airline enter administration and we know that Flybe's decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers.

“We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled. For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website or our Twitter feed for more information.”

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has revealed that BA, Ryanair and easyJet have put travel arrangements in place for FlyBe customers, along with train operator LNER.

British Airways

Customers are being offered one-way fares of £50/€60 plus taxes, fees and charges on selected routes to get them where they need to be.

Customers due to fly with Flybe can travel on journeys between London and Belfast, Newcastle or Amsterdam.

British Airways, Ryanair and easyJet have offered FlyBe passengers special fares after the the regional carrier announced it had ceased trading. Picture by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

Customers can make their booking by calling the British Airways contact centre on 0344 493 0787.

Ryanair

Ryanair, launched fares starting from £29.99 to accommodate customers affected by Flybe’s immediate cancellation of its entire UK schedule.

Families who booked to fly on now-cancelled Flybe flights can travel on one of Ryanair’s flights, including routes from Belfast to East Midlands, Manchester and London Stansted from only £29.99.

These are on sale on the Ryanair.com website for travel from Sunday, March 26 2023.

easyJet

easyJet is offering fares of £49 for domestic routes and £79 for international routes including a 15kg hold bag will be available on presentation their original Flybe booking reference.

This will be in place for Flybe customers until February 10.

Any affected passengers should contact easyJet’s customer service on:

If calling from UK & elsewhere: +44 (0) 330 5515151

In calling from France: +33 (0) 9 77407770

If calling from the Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 7946405

If calling from Italy: +39 02 32068889

LNER

LNER is offering all Flybe customers who have had their flights cancelled can travel on any LNER service to their destination for free on January 28 and 29.

Customers will need to present their cancelled airline ticket.