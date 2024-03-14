Focus SB MD attends Whitehall smarter regulation roundtable

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Gary Stevens, managing director of St Leonards-on-Sea based premium electrical accessories manufacturer Focus SB® was delighted to attend a Smarter Regulation Roundtable in Whitehall at the invitation of the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) Minister Lord Dominic Johnson. Renowned for the design, development and manufacture of premium electrical wiring accessories, Focus SB is at the forefront of its industry for over 40 years, manufacturing quality metal faceplates, switches and power sockets finished to the highest standards in-house in East Sussex, UK, using a blend of traditional artisan crafts combined with cutting edge technology, complemented by years of in-house experience and investment in manufacturing training.

Mr Stevens, who attended the Make UK national manufacturing conference on 27th February, comments: “Second visit to the capital this week! It was an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be invited to take part in a round table event at the Cabinet Office today. Thank you to Lord Dominic Johnson. The headline event was on the subject of Smarter Regulation for SMEs. A great cross-section of SMEs from various industries were represented and we discussed important topics including HMRC regulations, R&D Tax Credits, FDA regulations, lack of regulation on electrical products flooding the UK (UK exports are highly regulated!), employment law, net zero and exporting. DBT Export Champions Steve Whettingsteel, CEO and group MD of Krysteline Technologies, and myself were the only Export Champions in the room and we received a special thank you from Lord Johnson. Some excellent points and insights from around the table that will hopefully help to inform future government policy!”

A DBT Export Champion and King’s Awards winner for International Trade, Focus SB is a member of UK leading trade association BEAMA which represents manufacturers of electrical products and systems. Mr Stevens was pleased to contribute to several important topics, and the opportunity to highlight an issue specific to Focus SB’s niche industry, commenting on the lack of regulation on electrical products flooding the UK whilst UK exports are highly regulated.

Focus SB’s managing director Gary Stevens (2nd from right) attends smarter regulation roundtable.

Minister for Investment and Regulatory Reform Lord Johnson said: “It’s invaluable to hear directly from SMEs about how I can support companies to grow by breaking down barriers to doing business. Focus SB is a jewel in the Southeast’s crown, and I’m delighted that two of the Department for Business and Trade’s Export Champions had a seat at our roundtable.

“Smarter regulation is at the heart of growing our economy and the Government expects to deliver savings of up to £1 billion for UK businesses through cutting EU red tape. Building on recommendations from SMEs, I am determined to ensure regulation is a last resort, not a first choice.”

Find Export Support for UK Businesses at the Department for International Trade.