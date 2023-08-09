Diners have heaped praise on Bognor's newest pub after the seafront venue rolled out its food offering. Now general manager Carl Hay has vowed to ramp up the entertainment on offer at The Promenade, which is at the town's historic Carlton Hotel.

The Promenade has been open for just over a month and Hay says he is delighted with just how popular the pub has become and has reiterated the importance of the owners -- businessmen brothers Ben Standen and Harry Dumville -- restoring the premises to restore the resort's heritage.

Bognor mayor Francis Oppler heralded the opening of a refurbished bar when he officially cut the ribbon and opened its doors for business. And customers have responded eagerly, says Mr Hay.

He added: "We couldn't be happier with the way it's gone and would like to thank everyone who has made this possible. Frankly, this is a great venue for a great town and so we feel entirely justified in saving the venue from property development in an era when pubs are closing down at an alarming rate.

Food for thought at Bognor's popular new pub. Photo: Carl Eldridge

"We've also started serving food and this gone down superbly with customers, who have given us great reviews. From tapas to burgers and from salt and pepper squid to vegetarian lasagne, we really do have something for everyone.

"Our entertainment -- such as disco night, bands and singers -- is going from strength to strength this will continue; and we are also attracting a good number of pub-goers who want to enjoy a drink while they watch live sport with us."

Standen said he was thrilled that the venue -- built along The Esplanade in 1881 -- was flourishing. "Opening The Promenade proves that Bognor can be a viable tourist destination,” he said. “And we hope our venture serves to inspire others to make the most of the business opportunities here in the town.”