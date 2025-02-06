Football club in West Sussex applies to convert natural grass pitch to artificial grass

Burgess Hill Town Football Club has submitted a planning application for an artificial grass pitch.

The club wants to convert a natural grass pitch at Leylands Park Football Ground, Maple Drive, to a 3G Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP).

The proposal is also for perimeter fencing, replacement floodlights, an acoustic barrier and hard-standing areas.

The application, which was submitted via the agent Surfacing Standards Limited, can be viewed at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/0156.

The design and access and planning statement said: “The installed appearance of the playing surface will comprise a 3G artificial turf containing a 50mm pile and partially in-filled with silica sand (for stability) and granulate rubber (for performance), coloured grass green. This is consistent with current Football Association (FA) technical requirements to deliver adequate performance characteristics for the intended sporting activities.”

It said: “The surface type is recognised as the most suitable artificial playing surface for community football and youth football development.”

The statement said the proposed Artificial Grass Pitch would replace part of an existing grassed football pitch provision with better quality provision and would be in a suitable location. It said the new pitch would be supported by ‘effective and appropriate management arrangements’ and would be implemented with ‘best practice construction techniques’ to minimise waste and pollution.

It added that switching to a 3G pitch would enable 1,000 players a week to use the pitch.

The statement concluded: “The proposal would give benefit to the wider community through the provision of an enhanced playing facility and the opportunity for usage throughout the year. The proposal would ensure that surface water run-off is effectively managed and does not increase flood risk elsewhere.”

It said noise would not affect residents and said the pitch ‘would not result in a significant impact upon biodiversity’. It added: “The development would ensure suitable measures with regards to tree protection are put in place.”